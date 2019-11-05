But Graham told reporters last month that he hadn’t gotten a final answer from Giuliani and signaled that he was backing down and letting the Senate Intelligence Committee take the lead.
“What I’m trying to do now, quite frankly, is just calm things now. Let the Senate Intel Committee — they were given this task not me, you know those two guys have worked pretty well together — let the Senate do its thing,” Graham said.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is currently reviewing the process behind a whistleblower complaint tied to Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. The same complaint has helped drive the House impeachment inquiry, which is investigating if Trump tied Ukraine aid to the country opening an investigation into the Bidens.