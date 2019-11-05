The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon released the transcripts of its interviews with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, as part of their partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Documents released by the House intel panel show Sondland revised his testimony to congressional investigators, claiming that he conveyed to a senior Ukrainian official that the eastern European country may not receive U.S. military aid unless a review of allegations of corruptions against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, was undertaken.

Sondland’s testimony can be read here.

Volker’s testimony can be read here .

