Political YouTuber and independent journalist Tim Pool warns the left in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller that it is pushing away political allies by forcing them to pass ideological purity tests.

Pool, who considers himself liberal and says he most closely aligns politically with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has been called alt-right, a white nationalist, and other pejoratives because he doesn’t agree with leftist notions of silencing offensive speech and because he believes tech companies are unfairly censoring conservatives. (RELATED: White Reporter Pulls Out Of Milwaukee Because Of Racial Threats)

“So many Democrats today … think the way to win is to push away anybody who might be interested in agreeing with them. And that’s the craziest thing,” Pool says.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Pool also explains how the smears against Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are the perfect example of how so many moderate Democrats — or even ones that might not agree 100% with the party line — get pushed away by their own party.

