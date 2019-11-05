It sounds like Jacoby Brissett’s knee injury isn’t too bad.

Brissett went down Sunday against the Steelers after taking a shot to his knee thanks to his own lineman. Now, we know the extent of the damage.

Jacoby Brissett injury. 2 hits on lead leg pic.twitter.com/bMbL5VD2oV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

According to Chris Mortensen on Monday afternoon, an MRI on Brissett’s knee revealed that he has a strained MCL, and there’s a chance the Colts starter could be back on the field against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett MRI on left knee was as hoped for – MCL strain. Chance to play this week vs Miami but nothing definite, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 4, 2019

Well, fans of the Colts sure can breathe easy now. This is huge news for Indianapolis. Brissett has been playing out of his mind this year, and he’s been leading the offense in impressive fashion.

With him on the field, the Colts are going to be in the playoff hunt. Without him, Indianapolis will be in major trouble.

Luckily, it sounds like this isn’t too serious of an issue. Did it look scary? Yes. It looked like Brissett’s knee might have been in major trouble.

Now, there’s a chance he plays this weekend. If you’re a fan of the Colts, this is the best news you could have hoped for.

We’ll see what happens but things sure are looking good in Indy.