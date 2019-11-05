Jerry Jones’ grandson is now QB1 for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

According to CollegeFootballTalk on Monday, head coach Chad Morris has made the decision to start

John Stephen Jones against Western Kentucky on Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s played in two games so far this season.

When it comes to football lineage, it doesn’t get much better than this. Jerry Jones owns the Cowboys, his son is a major power player in the team and his grandson is now the starting quarterback of an SEC team.

What more could you want out of one family when it comes to football?

It’s also worth pointing out Jerry Jones played football at Arkansas and is a huge supporter of the program. I’m not saying his grandson didn’t earn the starting job, but let’s not be foolish here.

The season is over for Arkansas. They’re not going anywhere. Given what I know about the world of college athletics, I wouldn’t be surprised if this move was done in part to appease the owner of the Cowboys.

I’ve seen much stranger things happen than the theory I just floated.

We’ll have to see how John Stephen Jones does against Western Kentucky, but there’s no doubt he’s got the pedigree for the big stage.