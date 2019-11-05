Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s feud with Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a sign that Americans are waking up to the threat to the U.S. economy posed by the left-wing policies the senator advocates, according to Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz.

“Wall Street and main street continue to awaken to the threat liberals such as Elizabeth Warren pose to our country’s successful free market economy,” Ortiz said in a statement. “Taxing successful entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as all who create jobs and make our economy grow is a recipe for recession and economic calamity.”

Warren has been feuding with Cooperman for weeks.

In an October 16 interview on CNBC, Cooperman predicted that stocks would fall 25 percent if Warren were elected. A week later, he told Politico that Warren was soiling the American dream. That prompted Warren to respond by urging Cooperman, who pledged in 2010 to give his vast fortune to charity during his lifetime, to “pitch in a bit more.”

Leon, you were able to succeed because of the opportunities this country gave you. Now why don’t you pitch in a bit more so everyone else has a chance at the American dream, too? https://t.co/OODIM7RcRn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 23, 2019

Last week, Cooperman sent a letter to Warren arguing that her tweet “demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding of who I am, what I stand for, and why I believe so many of your economic policy initiatives are misguided.”

“For you to suggest that capitalism is a dirty word and that these people, as a group, are ingrates who didn’t earn their riches … and now don’t pull their weight societally indicates that you either are grossly uninformed or are knowingly warping the facts,” Cooperman wrote.

Warren shot back with another tweet, once again saying Cooperman “can and should pitch in more.”

Leon is wrong. I’m fighting for big changes like universal child care, investing in public schools, and free public college. We can do all of that with a #TwoCentWealthTax. Leon can and should pitch in more—so that every kid has the same opportunities he did to succeed. https://t.co/38fJSXKKCJ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 31, 2019

On Monday, Cooperman once again took to CNBC’s airwaves with another salvo against Warren.

Billionaire Leon Cooperman on Elizabeth Warren: “She’s screwing around with the wrong guy.” https://t.co/WzkhYMajwu pic.twitter.com/pEovlXLf3t — CNBC (@CNBC) November 4, 2019

“She’s screwing around with the wrong guy. I want to give it all away … but I want to control the decision. I don’t need the government giving away my money,” Cooper said.

“Mr. Cooperman is right, Senator Warren is an extremist who would undermine and destroy all the job growth and economic progress we’ve made in the last few years,” Ortiz said Tuesday. “‘Medicare for All’ will destroy the doctor-patient relationship and will cause our health system – the best in the world – to crumble. This is where Ms. Warren and the extreme left wing insists on taking our country if they ever get power. Socialism takes, capitalism creates.”