Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is demanding Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allow a Senate vote on Democrat gun control.

Biden is focused on the universal background check legislation which the Democrat-run House passed on February 27, 2019.

Breitbart News reported that the legislation criminalizes private gun sellers by making it illegal for an individual to sell a gun to a life-long friend or decades-old neighbor without first getting government permission.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained that the universal background check legislation will also lead to a gun registry:

.@Jim_Jordan is back to reiterate how dangerous #HR8 and #HR1112 really are. “Universal” background checks lead to a national registry, which leads to confiscation – plain and simple. We must fight back and contact our lawmakers. → https://t.co/WOdftwRpeN #2A pic.twitter.com/g0dLKKIStG — NRA (@NRA) February 27, 2019

Biden is demanding that Majority Leader McConnell hold a vote on the gun control now. He tweeted that it has been “250 days” since the Democrat House passed the bill and said McConnell needs to “do [his] job and bring the universal background check bill up for a vote.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.