Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday confirmed discussions are underway to move him to the House Intelligence Committee so he can grill Chairman Adam Schiff about his connection to the whistleblower involved in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“That’s (Minority) Leader (Kevin) McCarthy’s call,” the Ohio Republican, now a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” If McCarthy and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., believe the move should happen, he added, “I just want to help our team.”

“I want to help the country see the truth here, that President Trump didn’t do anything wrong,” Jordan said.”What the Democrats are doing is partisan, it’s unfair and frankly, it’s ridiculous.”

According to The Washington Post, the move would have to be approved by the full House.

Jordan said the one way to determine someone’s credibility is to have them under oath.

“Remember when this first happened, Adam Schiff said we need to hear from the whistleblower,” said Jordan. “And then, six weeks later he says, no, no, no we don’t. One thing happened in that six-week time frame, namely, we learned Adam Schiff’s staff had met with the whistleblower. Once that fact came out, they suddenly changed their story.”

He added that it would not be acceptable for the whistleblower to submit written answers, but instead said he should face his questioners.

“You want to be able to look this individual in the eye, ask them questions and see how they respond in the moment,” said Jordan.

However, as Schiff remains in charge of the inquiry, it’s not likely he’ll call the whistleblower in to testify, said Jordan, slamming the matter as a “sham process.”

“He gets to decide the witnesses,” Jordan added. “we have to provide a witness list, but Adam Schiff decides if they get to come or not.”