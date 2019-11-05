Despite meeting a recent fundraising goal to stay in the 2020 presidential race, Democrat Julian Castro is reportedly dismissing staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina and tightening his focus as he fights to remain a candidate.

Politico reported that Castro’s teams in the two states were informed Monday that their last days of working for the campaign will be sometime next week. Castro, who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014-2017, is now focusing his attention on Iowa and Nevada.

According to the report, Castro’s campaign was due to kick off a $50,000 ad push in Iowa Tuesday morning.

Last week, Castro announced he took in more than $1 million in October, which exceeded the $800,000 that it needed to continue.

Castro’s next hurdle is to garner at least 3% support in four polls selected by the Democratic National Committee before Nov. 13, the deadline to qualify for a Nov. 20 debate.

Politico reported that Castro’s campaign took in more than $3.5 million last quarter.

Several of the more than two dozen Democratic candidates have pulled out of the presidential race, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.