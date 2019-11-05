Longshot Democrat presidential candidate Julián Castro is laying off campaign staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina in order to focus his narrow resources in Iowa and Nevada, according to Politico.

Castro is said to have told staffers in the early primary states that next week would be their last on the campaign. The development comes after Castro issued a fundraising plea to supporters late last month in which he sought $800,000 in donations over 10 days or he would be forced to drop out from the crowded Democrat presidential primary race. After the plea, Castro’s campaign said it raised $1 million for the month.

Although Castro has participated in all four DNC debates, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama-era Housing and Urban Development secretary has failed to gain traction in the polls.

In addition to Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has been forced to downsize her flailing White House campaign amid dismal polling and overspending. She plans to lay off campaign staff and close three offices in New Hampshire as part of an effort to go “all-in on Iowa.”