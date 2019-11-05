The case of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn should be reopened in order to “investigate the investigators,” his ex-deputy, K.T. McFarland, said Tuesday, while speaking out for the first time since President Donald Trump fired Flynn in February 2017.

“I think that it all bears a lot of reinvestigation,” McFarland told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“Not just what happened to Gen. Flynn, but the entire (thing). It’s time to investigate the investigators.”

She added that from her own personal experienced, the time around Flynn’s firing was a “very difficult, pressured time,” considering then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s commission, which had the “entire weight of the United States government.”

“They are in the position to do what they want,” said McFarland. “That’s great if they are looking after terrorists and convicted criminals and hardcore people. You want them to have that ability. When it is used for a political purpose that’s one of the most powerful instruments the United States government has.”

In Mueller’s case though, it was turned for “political purposes” toward “people who are biased against the president,” she said.

McFarland said she hasn’t spoken with Flynn, and commented on his attorney’s claims that his FBI interview memos, or 302s, were altered to push him into cooperating with the federal government.

“General Flynn did not have a lawyer with him when the two FBI Agents came to the White House,” she said. “Now, when those interviews are finished the FBI Agents… take the handwritten notes and they file it in a digital file… They’re not supposed to be tampered with, they’re not supposed to be changed — they’re certainly not supposed to be changed after the fact.”

She said she does not know the facts about the files, but “you have to trust the FBI to have done it accurately in an unbiased way. The man who was his lead interviewer, who did the 302s, is someone who was later dismissed for bias.”