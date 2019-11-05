On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that Republicans who attempt to downplay the results in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race “are whistling past the graveyard.”

Kaine said, “Any Republican that tries to downplay Andy Beshear’s win, and it looks like he will win, they are whistling past the graveyard. Kentucky is one of the most Republican states in the country. President Trump put it all in by going down there last night to try to get Kentucky to do what they always do, which is go red.”

