Reality TV star Kim Kardashian opened up about the compromises she’s been facing as husband Kanye West changes his lifestyle.

Kardashian revealed the changes in her life Tuesday during an episode of “The Real” that included her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. West recently embraced his religious side and has made changes in his lifestyle that Kardashian has had to adapt to.

[embedded content]

“I do think that, you know, he is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling,” Kim said of Kanye’s decision to live a more Godly life. “And he’s been going through this life change and it’s mostly about the kids.” (RELATED: Kanye West Argued With Kim Kardashian Over Her Met Gala Dress Being Too ‘Sexy’)

“He’s very cautious about what we have in the house,” she said. “We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room. He’s had this epiphany of being this … not that he wasn’t an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see. I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me.”

However, recently the two disagreed over the skin tight dress Kardashian wore to the 2019 Met Gala with Kanye saying the dress was “too sexy.”

“At the end of the day, he’s going to do things I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa,” Kim said. “We were having this conversation of, ‘What is too much?’ I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year.”