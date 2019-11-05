Reality star Kim Kardashian has continued to work on prison reform after pushing to free another death row inmate.

Kardashian met with Texas inmate Rodney Reed last week to talk about his upcoming execution, which is scheduled for Nov. 20, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star reportedly believes there are new witnesses and evidence that could potentially exonerate Reed, who was convicted of raping, assaulting and strangling Stacey Stites in Bastrop.

The alleged meeting with Reed comes after Kardashian tweeted her case for Reed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 19, 2019

"I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING."

A man named Arthur Snow allegedly filed a statement claiming that Stites’ fiancé confessed to murdering Stites after he found out she cheated on him, but the fiancé denied the claim.

Reed’s brother sent a thank you note to Kardashian, according to TMZ.

“I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family — more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime,” Rodrick said, TMZ reported. “You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We’re so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent.”