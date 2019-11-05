Newly leaked footage from right-wing activist site Project Veritas shows ABC News anchor Amy Robach talking candidly about her interview with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, saying that she “a hundred percent” thinks Epstein was killed.

“So do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do,” Robach said during a conversation caught on tape. “Because do you want it? He made his whole living blackmailing people. Yep.”

According to Project Veritas, the footage was captured in late August 2019.

“There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”

“And they made it seem as though he made that ‘suicide attempt’ two weeks earlier. But his lawyers claim that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck, that was all like to plant the seed. And then…that’s why I really believe it. Like really believe it.”

[embedded content]

Epstein, a billionaire who was previously convicted of sex crimes in Florida, was arrested again on federal sex crime charges in July. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested And Charged With Sex Trafficking)

On August 10th, he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City. Though his death was ruled a suicide, a pathologist recently claimed that physical evidence shows Epstein’s death to possibly be the result of a homicide.

In the leaked video, Robach also talks about her 2015 interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who claims to be a victim of Epstein’s. The interview was never aired.

“I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts—we would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Whose Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is, this is a stupid story.’ Then, the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that we, that also quashed the story.”

Indeed, ABC News’ role in not running the story on Epstein and his connections to Great Britain’s Prince Andrew was the subject of an NPR report in August.

“She told me everything, she had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out, we convinced her to talk to us,” Robach also said.

Notably, Robach also appears to make a reference to Bill Clinton in the video.

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.”