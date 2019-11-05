There was a time, not so very long ago, that when the president of the United States invited you to the White House, you went. Even if you disagreed with his politics. Even if you voted for the other candidate. Even if, frankly, you couldn’t stand the guy.

He’s the president of the United States — elected by Americans — and it’s the White House, steeped in history and the very emblem of democracy.

But not anymore. Nowadays, if you’re a supporter of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the dude in the White House prefers the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, well, you’re allowed to call him every name in the book.

Then there’s Kurt Suzuki, a fourth-generation Japanese American born and raised in Maui. He bounced around in Major League Baseball for years before being picked up by the Washington Nationals — who promptly traded him again. But in 2018, the Nats re-signed the 36-year-old catcher, and this year, Suzuki battled through injuries to help the team win its first World Series (and he became the first Hawaiian-born player ever to hit a home run in the Series).

And when he was invited to the White House, he went. He even brought along a little something special.

Trump, standing with the the team on the Truman Balcony of the White House on Monday, introduced Suzuki, saying he hit “an amazing three-run homer.”

“Where’s Kurt? Where is he?” Trump asked, looking around. “C’mere,” he said, spotting him. “Say a couple words. C’mon.”

Just then, Suzuki donned a “Make America Great Again” hat. Trump feigned shock, then embraced him. “I love him!” Trump said.

“I love you all. I love you all. Thank you,” Suzuki said.

With that much love floating around, it was time to cue the haters.

Wajahat Ali, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor, spewed some vitriol on Twitter.

“They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great,” he wrote on Twitter.

Norman Ornstein, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote, “Very sad. I love Kurt Suzuki as a player. But he wore a MAGA hat to the White House, so I will not cheer him. Not quite as bad for Ryan Zimmerman, but his praise for Trump is hard to take.”

Zimmerman, the outstanding first baseman who was instrumental in the Nats win, had committed the heinous crime of praising Trump for keeping the country safe and had presented the president with a team jersey.

Soledad O’Brien, a former CNN anchor, said simply: “Pathetic.”

Another wrote: “A lot of people are saying that Kurt Suzuki should be PERMANENTLY BANNED from major league baseball. I agree with them.”

But plenty of Twitterers came to Suzuki’s defense.

“Ironic the party who claims ‘love over hate’ is at it again showing their hatred by chastising people who don’t conform to their beliefs,” wrote Andrew Pollack.”Thank you ⁦@kurtsuzuki for not caving into communist bullies & showing love for our president and country!”

Jordan Schachtel summed it up best. “Kurt Suzuki is a 4thGen Japanese-American. His relatives were prob living in the USA when Democrat pres FDR ordered the mass internment of Japanese-Americans. FDR, to this day, is idol-worshipped by Dem Party. Can’t say I’m shocked he’s a MAGA guy,” he wrote.

