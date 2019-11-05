A man was reportedly stabbed to death Monday night during an altercation in line at a Popeyes.

The fight occurred outside of a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to a report published by Fox5. The altercation began after one man cut in front of another man. The two men took the fight outside, where one was stabbed, Prince George’s County police said.

BREAKING: Sources say someone has been stabbed to death over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich at the Popeye’s in Oxon Hill. We are on our way to learn more. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

The fight allegedly began around 7 p.m.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant…,” PGPD Director of Media Relations Jennifer Donelan said. “This individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business.” (RELATED: Man Goes Ballistic At A Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwiches In Crazy Viral Video)

Police arrived at the scene to find a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The unidentified man reportedly died from his injuries at the hospital about an hour later.

The suspect fled the scene. Investigators hope the suspect turns himself in.

The now infamous Popeyes chicken sandwich made its return Sunday, Nov. 3, after a two-month hiatus. Popeyes claimed the sandwich is “back for good” after selling out in August due to “unprecedented demand.”