A fight over someone cutting in line lead to a fatal stabbing Monday night at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George’s County Police say they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday at around 7 p.m.

According to police, the fight initially began in line when a man cut in front of another man and then the altercation escalated and spilled outside where one of the men was stabbed.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant… this individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business,” said PGPD Director of Media Relations Jennifer Donelan late Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about an hour after the stabbing.

Police are hoping the suspect turns himself in. An investigation is underway.

They say an update on the investigation will be provided at 2:30 p.m.