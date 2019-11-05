More than a thousand people who gathered at Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Louisiana accepting Christ on Friday night, according to a pastor who attended the event.

Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, which is just north of New Orleans, hosted the event, which drew over 6,000 people, says Curvine Brewington, a pastor at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, Louisiana.

In an Instagram post, Brewington wrote:

Tonight, @candacebrewington & I got to experience Kanye West’s Sunday Service at @bethany_church in Baton Rouge. If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @the.smitan during the altar call. YES, I said ALTAR CALL. 😲 Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior! 😱🙌🏾 Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand. #Jesuesisking

•

Isaiah 43:19 “Behold I do a NEW thing. • 1 Corinthians 1:27 “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.

“Kanye West celebrated his new Gospel album reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts and American Bible Society says they are committed to giving Bibles to any of his fans inquiring to read the Word,” The Christian Post reported. “His latest album, Jesus Is King also breaks West’s prior streaming record, giving him his biggest streaming week ever and the fifth largest overall in 2019, at 196.9 million on-demand streams, Billboard reported. The 27 minute music release garnered the second-largest sales week of the year for an R&B/Hip-Hop album, with over 100,000 copies sold.”

“Number one in the country right now, number one in the world right now, Jesus is King,” West declared. “Number one song, number one album, and they told me I would (inaudible) if I gave my life to Christ, but God is showing out.”

“Who’s number one? Jesus is number one!” West continued. “Father I stretch my hands to you.”

Dr. John Farquhar Plake, director of ministry intelligence at American Bible Society, told The Christian Post: “Kanye West’s album has had an immediate effect on the current news cycle. ‘Jesus is King’ was a trending internet search last week with over 1 million queries on Google alone.”

“Coincidentally, something we’re seeing as a rising trend is that most Americans turn to Google as a de facto spiritual guide,” Plake added. “Our goal with this campaign is to give Americans – and, yes, Kanye fans – the opportunity to look for answers to their most pertinent questions at the source.”