Left-wing Hollywood celebrities including Michael Moore, Bette Midler, and Chelsea Handler are pushing for a blue wave on Election Day, encouraging voters to go out Tuesday and support Democratic candidates in key state battles.

Hollywood stars focused much of their social media energy Tuesday on Virginia, where all 140 seats in the state Senate and House are up for grabs. Republicans have held onto slim majorities in both houses as Democrats have gained significant ground in the most recent elections.

“Virginia — you’re just two seats away in the Assembly to gain Democratic control and just one seat in the state senate,” Moore tweeted on Tuesday. “Dems in charge means VA can pass the Equal Rights Amendment for women’s rights! VOTE!”

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, who is a Virginia native, urged his fellow Virginians to get out and vote. He shared a post from The Hometown Project, a left-wing activist group that encourages actors and musicians to return to their home states and engage in local politics.

Midler encouraged voters to turn out in Virginia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, in order to flip the legislatures in those states toward the Democratic Party.

“On the eve of Election Day, I send this out to all the good and decent people who want to see a different outcome from the one they’e [sic] been living in,” the actress tweeted.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also exhorted her followers to vote in Virginia.

Actress Piper Perabo said that she is endorsing every candidate backed by Run for Something, a liberal political group that organizes for progressive candidates.

In a profane video posted to his Twitter account, Rescue Me actor Steven Pasquale performed a musical number with his wife, Hamilton actress Philippa Soo, in which they sing that voting is a way of “punching Nazis in the fucking nose.”

Star Trek actor Takei also exhorted Virginians to vote Democrat and shared a video of Scandal star Kerry Washington going door-to-door.

