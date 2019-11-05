Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her “anti-American” remarks during a rally where she endorsed the presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“Rep. Ilhan Omar proclaimed that the socialist senator from Vermont would end ‘Western imperialism,’ Huckabee said in a column posted Monday by Fox News.

“Omar’s remarks are just the most recent incendiary anti-American statements to come from ‘the Squad’ — the group of four far-left Democrats in the House of Representatives who are driving their party’s embrace of radical politics,” he said.

“The Squad’s downright disdain for our country is appalling, so receiving the endorsement of one of its most outspoken members should be more of a liability to Sanders’ campaign than an asset.”

He maintained Omar and the other members of the Squad “consider America a force of evil in the world.”

“As a result, they are working to undermine American exceptionalism at home and our standing abroad,” he said. “When Omar says that Sanders will end ‘Western imperialism,’ she means that he’ll unilaterally surrender America’s power and influence in the world.”

He said Democrats refuse to disavow her, despite Omar’s “deep-rooted anti-American sentiment.”

“By accepting Omar’s endorsement, Sanders gave his imprimatur to the Democratic Party’s burgeoning anti-America faction,” Huckabee said. “Of course, that shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering Sanders’ own long history of cozying up to America’s enemies, which includes spending his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.”