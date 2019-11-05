Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a massive contract extension.

According to Pete Thamel on Tuesday afternoon, Fleck reached a seven-year extension with the Gophers. Thamel also reported that he got a “significant” raise to his salary, which was $3.6 million this year.

Sources: P.J. Fleck has agreed to a new seven-year contract at Minnesota. Deal includes significant pay raise for he and his staff. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2019

This is huge news for Minnesota and fans of the program. The Gophers are 8-0 this season, and they look like one of the best teams in the Big 10.

However, handing a guy a seven-year extension is a monster move.

It makes you wonder if Florida State called up his agent to gauge Fleck’s interest. If that’s the case, then I understand this contract coming down the pipeline the way it did.

It’ll be interesting to see what the buyout details are once they’re released. In college football, we all know the buyout is the most important part.

If Fleck’s buyout is gigantic, then he’s probably not going anywhere. If it’s small, then schools still might come knocking.

Either way, it’s clear that the Gophers think they’ve found their man, and they’ve rewarded him handsomely.

Now, we’ll see how he finishes out the year. After a hot start, he’s got the Gophers setup for a great bowl game.