The Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump is driving the national discourse thanks in part to the amount of coverage the mainstream media is dedicating to it.

But what do actual voters think of the impeachment probe?

NBC News recently talked with voters in three early primary states — New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Minnesota — and the sentiment was clear.

Jim Baird of Minnesota: “ I think it’s a waste of time and they’re a bunch of little kids fighting and not accomplishing what the hell they’re elected for.”

Gray Chynoweth of New Hampshire: "I think we have a system of checks and balances. And the way it should work is that, you know, the House and the Senate should do what is set out in the Constitution.

Tracy Veillette of South Carolina: "I read the document and there was absolutely nothing concerning to me from one president to another. It was absolutely appropriate."

The segment aired on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. The voters prove what National Review’s Rich Lowry said during the segment: that although impeachment is driving the national discourse in the media, the average American is not as concerned with impeachment.

“People out there don’t talk about impeachment a lot at any events. It doesn’t come up,” Lowry said.

Not only are average voters not as concerned with impeachment as the media, but voters in swing states also continue to oppose the impeachment of the president and his removal from office.

Recent analysis by the New York Times showed that while voters in the six tightest 2016 swing states generally approve of the impeachment inquiry, they do not favor impeaching Trump and removing him from office, 53 percent to 43 percent. Voters nationally, however, continue to favor Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.