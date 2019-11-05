Netflix is always ahead of the game.

The streaming service has come up with a new way to bridge the political gap among viewers, some of whom like President Trump while others detest him.

Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night” on NBC, is most definitely a member of the latter group. Every night on his show, Meyers, a former star on “Saturday Night Live,” skewers the president.

Meyers has a new special, titled “Lobby Baby,” debuting Tuesday on Netflix. In an all-new feature, the special will have a “Skip Politics” button to let viewers skip over his political jokes.

Meyers said that “he asked Netflix to create a button for viewers to opt out of watching that segment, in the same way Netflix users can bypass the introduction credits with the “skip intro” button at the top of some of its programs,” CNN Business reported.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he said. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the President.’”

But it’s all ”another joke in the special,” he told CNN.

“It’s basically a user interface-dependent version of the old ‘Carson Maneuver,’ whereby late night hosts attempt to goose a laugh out of mediocre or unpopular material by winkingly acknowledging to the audience that the joke was lame. (Probably the best innovation that Meyers has actually brought to this — a sort of unavoidable crutch needed to churn out a nightly talk show—is ‘One of My Writers Explains a Joke,’ in which his Late Night writers are trotted out to defend horrible broccoli puns, dated music references, etc.),” CNN wrote.

“New Netflix button alert,” KirstenAcuna, a correspondent for @thisisinsider, wrote on Twitter. “While watching a screener for Seth Meyers’ (v funny) upcoming comedy special, he discusses politics and says the streamer will offer the chance for people to “skip politics.” And then the button appeared!”

New Netflix button alert: While watching a screener for Seth Meyers’ (v funny) upcoming comedy special, he discusses politics and says the streamer will offer the chance for people to “skip politics.” And then the button appeared! pic.twitter.com/fapzNtob3n — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) November 3, 2019

Netflix is becoming more interactive. In its “Black Mirror”series, the streaming service allowed viewers to choose their own story line in “Bandersnatch” last year. Robbie Praw, Netflix’s stand-up comedy director, told CNN: “We’re thrilled [Meyers] was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way.”

“Coming soon is an interactive edition of the original series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” allowing fans to select their own storylines and accompanying jokes,” People reported.

Meyers has hated Trump for years, long before the billionaire became president.

At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2011, Meyers lit into Trump, who was attending the dinner.

“Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke,” he said to guffaws from the assembled members of the mainstream media. “Donald Trump owns the Miss USA pageant, which is great for Republicans because it will streamline their search for a vice president.” Ba da boom.

“Donald Trump often appears on Fox, which is ironic because a fox often appears on Donald Trump’s head,” he said. “Donald Trump said recently he has ‘a great relationship with the blacks,’ but unless ‘the Blacks’ are a family of white people, I bet he is mistaken.”

Edgy stuff.