“There’s nothing that prevents me from saying it now,” Paul said. Questioned why he didn’t go to the Senate floor and disclose the name as part of a speech, he added: “I can and I may, but I can do it right now if I want. Nothing stops me.”

Paul stressed during the Fox News interview that he was convinced that he knows the individual’s identity, but that he had so far refrained from saying the name because he wanted to keep the focus on the process.

“I want it to be more about the process and less about the person,” Paul argued. “Nothing stops me. There’s no law that stops me from doing it other than that I don’t want to make it about the one individual.”

Paul’s comments come after he said during a rally in Kentucky on Monday night that the media should disclose the name of the whistleblower.

“I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name,” Paul told the crowd to loud cheers.