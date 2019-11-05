Nothing President Donald Trump does in office will change the minds of more than half of the people who support him or disapprove of him, according to the latest Monmouth University poll.

Overall, 43 percent approve of Trump’s job performance, with 51 percent disapproving and 6 percent having no opinion. Monmouth found that of those that approve of Trump’s job performance:

62 percent said nothing Trump does in his term could make them disapprove of his performance

34 percent said their opinion could change

4 percent don’t know

Of those that disapprove of Trump:

70 percent said nothing he does could make them approve of his job performance

26 percent said their opinion could change

3 percent don’t know

“These results suggest that the partisan tribes on both sides are digging in as the impeachment spotlight intensifies,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

The poll also shows that “even many who would like to impeach Trump seem to feel that beating him at the polls in 2020 is actually a better strategy for ousting him from office,” according to Murray.

He added that the poll’s results show that opinions on Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president remain firmly divided almong partisan lines.

“Whether you feel that Trump’s request was appropriate or not, the conversation clearly involved some form of quid pro quo based on statements directly from the White House. Still, the president’s partisan supporters have become more likely to deny it even happened. This really shouldn’t be unexpected, though, given what we have seen about deepening partisan tribalism in public opinion over the past few years,” Murray said.

Monmouth surveyed 908 adults from October 30 to November 3, 2019, with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.