At least nine members of an American family were killed near the US-Mexico border Monday after being ambushed by drug cartels near the US-Mexico border. The brutal massacre, which claimed the lives of three women and six small children, prompted President Donald Trump to call for a “WAR” against Mexico’s drug cartels.

The victims were members of the LeBaron family, part of a Mormon community living in a remote stretch of Northern Mexico, who were reportedly traveling to Arizona in three separate vehicles to celebrate a wedding. It is believed that the assailants mistook the victims for a rival cartel group. They were ambushed while driving, setting one of the vehicles on fire, killing a mother and her four children. The remaining victims were shot to death, according to reports.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck reacted to the horrifying massacre of U.S. citizens at the hands of the drug cartels in Mexico.

“When is enough, enough, America? When is enough, enough?” asked Glenn. “Mexico is a failed state. It is now a narco-state. The drug cartels are in control. We have a failed state on our border and no defense…. The media and the politicians fail to recognize the danger on our border. Two things should happen … we need to build the wall and we need to change our drug laws. It is because of our drug laws, we have Chicago on the other side of the border. Just like when we had prohibition in Chicago. It feeds these fiends. It feeds the evil. And here’s the problem. We live in a society that has absolutely no responsibility. Absolutely no self-control,” he added.

