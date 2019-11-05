Hong Kong police say an anti-government supporter has stabbed and wounded a pro-Beijing lawmaker who was campaigning for local elections.

The government condemned the Wednesday morning attack against Junios Ho, a hate figure for protesters, and said police arrested the assailant. A police official, who requested anonymity as he isn’t authorized to make statements, says Ho, his assistant and the attacker have been hospitalized.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed the man giving flowers to Ho before asking permission to snap a picture with him. Instead, he took out a knife from his bag and stabbed Ho’s chest but was quickly overpowered by Ho and several others.

The man kept hurling abuses at Ho, calling him “human scum.”

The 5-month-old protests demanding political freedom have increasingly become violent.