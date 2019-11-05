Project Veritas released an undercover video Tuesday in which ABC News anchor Amy Robach is seen alleging the corporate news network spiked a bombshell report on Jeffrey Epstein more than three years ago.
BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on ‘hot mic’ in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO.
Says what she had was “unbelievable” #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019
