http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0D1hO3FquAM/

Project Veritas released an undercover video Tuesday in which ABC News anchor Amy Robach is seen alleging the corporate news network spiked a bombshell report on Jeffrey Epstein more than three years ago.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...