Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that he may out the whistleblower at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

In fact, Paul told reporters that he “probably will” ultimately decide to publicize the identity of the still-anonymous whistleblower, according to Politico reporter Marianne LeVine. (RELATED: Rand Paul Chief Strategist Offers To Run Free Campaign Against Kathy Tran)

“I’m more than willing to and I probably will at some point…There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name,” Paul said.

Rand Paul tells reporters he might out the whistleblower. “I’m more than willing to and I probably will at some point…There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name.” — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) November 5, 2019

Paul ignited outrage Monday night when he called for the media to out the whistleblower during Trump’s campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky. Paul also argued Tuesday that the Sixth Amendment protects the president’s right to face his accuser, who filed a complaint related to Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to the impeachment inquiry currently occurring in the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“The Sixth Amendment says very clearly that if you’re accused of a crime, you have a right to confront your accuser,” Paul said. “I think the Constitution’s very clear on this, and we shouldn’t completely just throw away the Constitution particularly because certain networks just don’t like the president.”