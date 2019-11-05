On our Power Line VIP show last night, I raised the question of how the left’s hatred (including that of the mainstream media) of President Trump compares to its hatred of previous Republican presidents, especially Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush. John, Scott, and I followed politics closely during all of these administrations. Steve is a historian and biographer of Reagan.

Setting the left’s hate rating of Donald Trump at 100, I came up with the following scores: