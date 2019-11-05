U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland revised his congressional testimony this week to indicate there was clear a quid pro quo in President TrumpDonald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE requesting that Ukraine launch investigations and the U.S. withholding military aid.

The testimony is likely to intensify the House’s impeachment inquiry into the president, which has largely focused on Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear ‘Read the Transcript’ shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE.

Sondland, a Trump appointee, said in his revised testimony that he spoke with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to the Ukrainian president, on Sept. 1 and said that the aid approved to Ukraine was contingent on a statement from Zelensky regarding the requested probes.

“After a large meeting, I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Sondland said in the written testimony.

According to Sondland, who submitted the revised testimony to the House Intelligence Committee through his attorney, other key witnesses’ testimony “refreshed” his memory of the events.

Read Sondland’s revised testimony below: