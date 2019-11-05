Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is prepping for a return to the biggest stage in football.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers last season, and chose not to take a job in the NFL in 2019. It sounds like he'll be back on the sidelines in 2020.

CBS Sports reported the following on Sunday:

Former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy is preparing in earnest for a return to the NFL in 2020, sources said, well at work reviewing film each week and lining up potential staff…McCarthy is all-in on head coaching next season and has been mostly in Green Bay breaking down the league on film with potential staff members and preparing for interview options.

McCarthy is absolutely going to get head coaching offers at the conclusion of this season. The way he was ran out of Green Bay was nothing short of disgraceful.

We’re talking about the man who brought a title to the Packers. Yes, there were some bumpy parts of his tenure with the team and Aaron Rodgers.

However, I’d challenge you to find one coach who wouldn’t have issues at times with Rodgers. He’s not exactly the easiest guy to work with.

If I had to guess at the most likely landing spot, it’d have to be the Cleveland Browns. I see no scenario where Freddie Kitchens keeps his job after the atrocious season the Browns have had.

McCarthy is used to dealing with big personalities and the Browns are loaded with them. It might be the perfect match.

We’ll see what happens, but I’ll be absolutely shocked if McCarthy isn’t back in the NFL next season. It sounds like he’s ready to roll, and I know he’ll have multiple offers.