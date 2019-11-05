Newly released memos reveal that Burisma Holdings — the Ukrainian natural gas firm that employed Hunter Biden as a board member — contacted the Obama State Department on multiple occasions during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, seeking to put an end to an investigation into the gas firm’s alleged corruption.

On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck discussed a new bombshell report by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon in which recently declassified memos show Burisma representatives pressuring Obama administration officials to end the investigation and specifically naming Hunter Biden as a reason the State Department should get involved.

The final correspondence, from February 2016, took place just one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine unless the country fired the prosecutor leading the Burisma investigation.

The memos also reveal that then-Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Christopher Heinz, who was partners with Hunter Biden and another Burisma board member, Devon Archer, at a firm known as Rosemont Seneca, severed ties with his former colleagues due to their participation in the Burisma dealings.

