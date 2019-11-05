Republican Daniel Cameron has been declared the winner in the Kentucky attorney general’s race, defeating Democratic rival Greg Stumbo and becoming the first African American to be elected to statewide office in the commonwealth.

Cameron, 34 — who previously served as general counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — will also the be the first Republican in 70 years to serve as Kentucky’s top prosecutor when he takes office, the Associated Press reported.

What are the details?

According to The Hill, “Cameron breezed past former Attorney General Greg Stumbo (D) on Tuesday, taking about 60 percent of the vote.” Stumbo served as attorney general from 2004 to 2008, and is also a former state House speaker.

Stumbo attempted to paint Cameron as too inexperienced for the job, and a Stumbo-backer even filed a lawsuit claiming Cameron had not been an attorney long enough to qualify for the office in accordance with state law. Last month, a judge ruled in favor of Cameron.

The Elizabethtown native enjoyed not only the endorsement of his mentor, McConnell, and the fundraising boost that came with it — but a nod from President Donald Trump.

On the eve of the election, Cameron joined the president and Senate Majority Leader on stage at a rally in Lexington. Trump said of Cameron, “a star is born.”

Cameron began practicing law in 2011 after graduating from the University of Louisville, where he played football on a scholarship named after McConnell. In addition to his work for the Majority Leader — where he assisted in pushing through the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch — Cameron clerked for a federal judge.