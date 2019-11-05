Top Republicans in the lower chamber are weighing temporarily placing House Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanRepublicans look to expand impeachment strategy amid release of transcripts First transcripts reveal deep concern over Giuliani pressure campaign Five takeaways from the first Trump impeachment deposition transcripts MORE (R-Ohio) on the House Intelligence Committee as the impeachment moves toward public hearings.

Doing so would put one of President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE‘s most vocal defenders in position to go head-to-head in televised hearings with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump lashes out at Pelosi during rally, tells her to ‘go back’ to home district Republicans look to expand impeachment strategy amid release of transcripts First transcripts reveal deep concern over Giuliani pressure campaign MORE (D-Calif.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan, a leading member of the House Freedom Caucus, is seen as a sharp debater who would represent the GOP and Trump well in high-profile hearings. Some Republicans think he would be an asset to have on the panel for the public hearings.

The decision over whether to move Jordan onto the panel is largely in the hands of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyRNC paid about K for Trump to attend UFC match: report Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Sunday shows – Next impeachment phase dominates MORE (R-Calif.), who controls which GOP members sit on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

While talk of the reassignment remains active, one senior GOP aide said nothing has officially been decided.

“Nothing set in stone yet. But [GOP lawmaker] said there might be two or three changes, not just Jordan,” the source told The Hill.

McCarthy said if the Intelligence Committee continues to be the panel leading impeachment proceedings, he will make the changes he feels are necessary.

“If Democrats are going to turn Intel into the impeachment committee, I am going to make adjustments to that committee accordingly, for a short period of time,” he told Politico.

Jordan said he is open to the move should McCarthy decide that is the best decision.

“That’s a Kevin, Leader McCarthy’s call. If Kevin and Ranking Member Nunes want that to happen and that helps — I just want to help our team,” he said during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesWhistleblower would answer Republicans questions in impeachment inquiry: lawyer McCarthy argues Trump’s removal would ‘undo’ 2016 election even if Pence became president Trump: Whistleblower ‘must come forward’ MORE (R-Calif.) is the top Republican on the committee.

“I want to help the country see the truth here that President Trump didn’t do anything wrong and what the Democrats are doing is partisan, it’s unfair and frankly, it’s ridiculous, particularly the way they’ve went about with these secret meetings in the bunker in the basement of the Capitol,” Jordan said.