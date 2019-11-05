Former White House communications director Anthony ScaramucciAnthony ScaramucciScaramucci hits back after Bullock solicited personal message of praise Scaramucci visits Cohen in prison Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE believes that GOP lawmakers will pressure President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE to leave office by March.

“When you talk to elected Republicans privately, they can’t stand the president,” Scaramucci told Yahoo’s “On the Move” on Monday. “They know the president is a lawless person and basically a criminal.”

Back in September, Scaramucci made a prediction that Trump would be gone by the end of 2019.

“I do believe in the next one to three months, the Republicans are going to throw in the towel, they really don’t have a choice,” he said at the time.

“Unfortunately I got that part of it wrong,” Scaramucci noted Monday, adding that he was “counting on levels of valor and patriotism from my fellow Republicans and we didn’t get that yet.”

Scaramucci was part of the Trump’s campaign finance committee in 2016 and then had a brief 11-day stint as the administration’s communication director in 2017. Since leaving the administration, he has been a loud critic of Trump.

Scaramucci asserted that Republican lawmakers will be unable to ignore the growing public call for Trump to be removed from office, citing recent polls from Fox News and NBC–Wall Street Journal, both of which show that 49 percent of Americans now want to see the president removed from office.

“I predict that’s now going to have to go to 60 and when it’s 60, Republicans are going to have to cut and run,” Scaramucci said.