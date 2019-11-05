Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerUS launches national security review of Chinese-owned app TikTok: report Senate Democrat: Colleague was working on fantasy football trade instead of listening to Schumer Senate Democrats to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves MORE (D-N.Y.) knocked Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name Trump: Whistleblower ‘must come forward’ Admitting North Macedonia to NATO brings more risks than benefits to the US MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday for urging the media to disclose the identity of the whistleblower at the center of the House impeachment inquiry.

“I cannot stress just how wrong this is. We have federal whistleblower laws designed to protect the identity and safety of patriotic Americans who come forward to stand up for the Constitution,” Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.

He added that he was “appalled” by calls for the whistleblower’s identity to be publicly disclosed.

Paul, speaking in his home state at a Trump campaign rally on Monday evening, referenced unconfirmed reports in conservative media that the whistleblower worked for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear ‘Read the Transcript’ shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE, questioning the person’s credibility.

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” Paul said at the rally after President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE invited him onstage.

“I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name,” Paul told the crowd to loud cheers.

His comments come after Trump and his allies have been calling for the whistleblower to come forward, arguing that Trump has the right to confront his accusers.

The whistleblower complaint is at the center of the House impeachment inquiry, in which lawmakers are looking into whether Trump tied Ukraine aid to the country opening up an investigation into the Bidens.

“There should be bipartisan outrage at the public attempts by the president and a member of this body to expose the identity of a federal whistleblower,” Schumer argued.

Republicans also quickly broke with Paul on Tuesday.

“Whistleblowers are entitled to protection under the law … to try to reveal the identity of this individual is contrary to the intent of the whistleblower law,” Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsJury convicts woman of mailing white powder to Sen. Susan Collins Juan Williams: Republicans flee Trump Democrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump MORE (R-Maine) told HuffPost.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSenate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Booker introduces bill banning facial recognition tech in public housing Republican senators open to comeback bid from Sessions MORE (R-Mo.), a member of leadership, said he wants the whistleblower to come before the Senate Intelligence Committee but that he disagreed with Paul’s call for a public outing.

“That’s not my view,” he said about Paul’s comments.