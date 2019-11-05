Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer harshly criticized Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for calling on the media to reveal the identity of the whistleblower at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry, The Hill reported.

“I cannot stress just how wrong this is,” Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor. “We have federal whistleblower laws designed to protect the identity and safety of patriotic Americans who come forward to stand up for the Constitution.”

Schumer added that “there should be bipartisan outrage at the public attempts by the president and a member of this body to expose the identity of a federal whistleblower.”

Some Republicans voiced similar sentiments and disagreed with Paul.

“Whistleblowers are entitled to protection under the law,” Sen. Susan Collins said according to NBC. “The intelligence community whistleblowers play a very important role, and to try to reveal the name of this individual to me is contrary to the intent of the whistleblower law.

When asked about Paul’s comments, Sen. Mitt Romney said, “I believe in personal privacy, particularly as it relates to a whistleblower.”

Paul, speaking in his home state of Kentucky at a Trump campaign rally on Monday evening, discussed the whistleblower and then stated, “I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.”

His remarks came after Trump and his supporters have been pressing for the whistleblower to come forward, arguing that the president has the right to confront his accusers.