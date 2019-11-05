Sean Hannity attacked his employer Fox News over an unfavorable poll about President Donald Trump.

The host made his remarks on his radio show Monday. They were detailed in a report by Newsweek.

“New York Times/Siena College poll shows Trump in a dead heat in battleground states, matched up against the three leading Democratic candidates, [Joe] Biden, [Bernie] Sanders, and [Elizabeth] Warren,” he said. “And I always say, and I believe — Trump doesn’t poll well, and I don’t know what’s up with the Fox poll.”

“I look at their poll, I’m like, OK, you’re sampling — oversampling Democrats by eight points. I’m like — some outside company they hire, I’m like, OK, they need new methodology because it’s really wrong.”

The Fox News poll showed that a large majority of Democratic primary voters (80%) said it is extremely important their candidate can beat Trump, while just 42% are concerned the Democratic nominee shares their political views.

The poll revealed that in hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Biden, Sanders, and Warren come out ahead of Trump, as did Hillary Clinton, who is not a candidate.