Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer remained safe Monday on the competitive reality show “Dancing With The Stars” as a result of the viewers at home.

Spicer’s routine this week was with a new partner, Jenna Johnson, who replaced his usual partner Lindsay Arnold following the death of her mother-in-law.

“You don’t have many jazz bones in your body, do you?” judge Bruno Tonioli said to Spicer.(RELATED: ‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Is Pissed Spicer Is On ABC’s Dancing Show)

It’s possible that Spicer was right last week when he said that Trump watches his performances. Despite his low scores from the judges, Spicer receives votes from people watching the show, some of which could be encouraged by President Donald Trump who tweeted out his support for his former press secretary.

Kicking off the night with a fantastic Jazz performance, @seanspicer! ???? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XF215L8XLw

— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 5, 2019

Judge Len Goodman voiced his disbelief with Spicer still being on the show: “We keep throwing you out the boat, and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver.”

The three judges choose who gets eliminated between the bottom two contestants, a position Spicer has never been in as a result of getting a large percentage of the fan voting.

Carrie Ann Inaba voiced her displeasure with Spicer not being in the bottom two saying, “First of all, I just want to say it’s confusing for me at this point why these are the bottom two … I’m a little confused and a little irritated.”

Many reactions flooded Twitter following the results that Spicer would be safe, some more hostile than others.

CNN host Brian Stelter reacted by analyzing the other participants.

Sean Spicer just made it through to another week of “Dancing” — the other contestants looked shocked https://t.co/HSyUiUrqEH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 5, 2019

Radio host Paul Rieckhoff tweeted that he should be in jail rather than on television.

I’m not going to Tweet any photos or add snarky comments about the fact that Sean Spicer is on #DWTS28. I’ll just add that this is all just demented. He shouldn’t be on a TV show getting more attention & making money. He should probably be in jail—or in some way held accountable. — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) November 5, 2019

Barstool personality Francesca Mariano said that she will no longer be watching the show as a result of this.

And with that, I will no longer be watching @DancingABC

We had a good run, but the show is now trash #DWTS — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) November 5, 2019

The New York Times published an article titled “No, Sean Spicer Really Can’t Dance” in which the author complained about Spicer being safe yet again. “Mr. Spicer, the former White House press secretary and communications director for President Trump, is something worse: an untruthful dancer,” the author wrote.

The outrage has continued from when it was announced Spicer would be part of the show in August.