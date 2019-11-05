Last year, flexing her feminist bona fides, the actress showed off a tattoo honoring the movement. Only, the tattoo had a glaring error; instead of reading “Time’s Up,” the ink spelled out “Times Up,” notably missing the apostrophe.

Moreover, as noted by InStyle magazine, Watson brought a women’s rights activist to the Golden Globes last year.

“When Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists on the red carpet, my first thought was it would be so great to do it with Marai,” the actress told E! Ryan Seacrest.

“Personally, the chance to bring Marai onto the carpet with me, she has so much wisdom. So much power. So much knowledge. I’ve learned so much from her about being an intersectional feminist. About Black feminism. I’ve loved working with Imkaan, which is the organization that she is the executive director of,” she told InStyle. “And just seeing so many other women standing together in solidarity and unity tonight, like this is an inflection point. This is a moment in history. This feels like, I don’t know, I’ve never been more honored to stand on a red carpet. I really feel that way.”

“I think that was a really big moment for me, was realizing that actually, our differences were empowering,” Watson added. “And that this was a way to empower ourselves. Was to define ourselves. To understand how our experiences are different. But that that is also this commonality. And it’s meant a lot to me to be able to share my personal experiences with Marai and to share with you too.”