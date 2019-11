(NEWS.COM.AU) — The elder sister of former Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been captured by Turkish forces in northern Syria, a senior Turkish official says.

“Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister” in a raid near the town of Azaz, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The woman has been named as Rasmiya Awad and is believed to have been born in 1954, making her 65.

