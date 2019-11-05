Testifying on the witness stand Monday, pro-life activist David Daleiden claimed that Texas Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast planned to “move forward” with a deal he pitched to them as an undercover investigator to sell aborted baby livers at $750 each.

The transcript of the testimony reads as follows:

Q. After you visited Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast did you send them a contract that — a potential contract with pricing for fetal tissue and organs?

[Daleiden]: Yes, I sent them a draft contract after that for $750 per fetal liver.

Q. Did you receive any information following that from Tram Nguyen as to whether they had any interest in pursuing that contract?

[Daleiden]: I’ve since learned that Tram Nguyen forwarded that contract to her supervisor and said she wanted to move forward with it.

Later in the testimony, Daleiden reiterated his claim that Planned Parenthood employee Tram Nguyen forwarded a contract to her supervisor for the sale of “fetal livers for $750 apiece.”

Daleiden is the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, an organization known for its release of undercover videos apparently capturing Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of fetal tissue obtained through abortion procedures. Daleiden and his collaborator, Sandra Merritt, posed as representatives of a fake biomedical research company called BioMax in order to engage in conversations with Planned Parenthood officials.

In his testimony, Daleiden further alleged that BiioMax designed brochures that outlined specifically the “criminal transaction over fetal body parts, a per-volume kickback based on the number of body parts sold” so as to “to test the plaintiffs’ reaction and engagement with a business proposal of that nature.”

[embedded content]

See The Face Behind The Planned Parenthood Videos| “Dana”



youtu.be



According to LifeSite News, during the trial Daleiden also confirmed that prior to CMP releasing its undercover videos in July 2015, “he went to 10 law enforcement agencies, both state and federal, with evidence of violent crimes — including babies killed by vivisection — committed by the organ harvesting industry.”

In the Planned Parenthood Federation of America v Center for Medical Progress federal civil trial, Planned Parenthood and affiliates are accusing Daleiden and other CMP reporters and board members of illegal taping and racketeering, among other crimes, and are seeking damages and restitution of monies.

The defense is arguing that the journalists were exercising their First Amendment Rights and are not liable for any damages incurred following the public outrage over the videos.