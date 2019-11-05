President TrumpDonald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE‘s campaign said the president practically “dragged” Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) across the finish line, as it responded to Democrat Andy Beshear claiming victory in the state’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.

Kentucky Attorney General Beshear declared victory in the gubernatorial race on Tuesday as he led Bevin by a 49.2 to 48.8 percent margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (D) called the race shortly before 10 p.m. during an appearance on CNN, but Bevin has not conceded and the Associated Press had not called the race as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other Republicans won their state races in Kentucky on Tuesday, however, including the victory by Daniel Cameron (R) in the attorney general race.

“President Trump’s rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories, including Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who will be the first black A.G. in Kentucky history and the first Republican to hold the office since 1948,” Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen,” he continued.

The results come one day after Trump campaigned for Bevin at a rally in Lexington on Monday.

Bevin is considerably unpopular in the state and has spent much of his time as governor fighting with interest groups like educators, who backed Beshear in the race.