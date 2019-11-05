Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he thinks his father’s presidency is under attack because there are so many in Washington, D.C., both Democrats and Republicans, who are looking for their “next gig.”

“I think Trump is a unique president,” he told “CBS This Morning” about his father. “I don’t think there’s many like him. I think the D.C. establishment and the swamp, you know, they realize that, you know, after Trump it may go back to normal, and they’re protecting themselves on all sides.”

Neither side loves someone who is breaking up the political system, Trump Jr. added, and he believes there are people “even in his White House” that “aren’t necessarily serving his best interests because they’re not doing what he wants, they’re doing what they think is best for them later on in the future.”

However, he said he wouldn’t rule out a future political run for himself, but as for now, he’s concentrating on his father’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump Jr. also railed against the impeachment inquiry and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a “known hater,” insisting that Democrats have wanted his father’s impeachment since he was elected.

“I think it’s going to hurt people in the middle,” said Trump Jr., who was on the program to promote his book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” “There are still reasonable people left in this country.”

The president’s son also Tuesday continued his attacks on Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his overseas activities.

“From the politics, I’ve benefitted from my father’s name,” he said. “I’m not going to hide that. So has Hunter. I can’t fault him for that.”

There is a difference, however, when Hunter Biden was getting board seats, including coming back with $1.5 billion from China, because of his “father’s taxpayer-funded office,” he said.

The Trump Organization stopped its international expansion, Trump. Jr. added, because of Trump’s election, and “that’s a big distinction that the media really likes to neglect.”

Trump. Jr. also said he’d like to see the United States get back to a “place of normalcy,” but media bias is making it hard for his father to perform his duties.