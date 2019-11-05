President Donald Trump will use a Friday rally in Atlanta to launch his new African American coalition, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting.

The president will officially kick off the Black Voices for Trump Coalition initiative at a 3 p.m. rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

According to the newspaper, a senior White House official said Atlanta was selected for the launch because of its role as an epicenter for black life. The official also pointed to the region’s fast growing African American population.

During his appearance, Trump is expected to highlight the low unemployment rate for black workers.

However, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed only 4% of African Americans believe the president’s actions and policies have helped black people, the newspaper said.

The Journal-Constitution noted, that Trump has the support of some key African American leaders in Georgia, including Alveda King, a niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The rally is set to come after a fundraiser in nearby Buckhead in support of Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.