President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the United States is “ready, willing & able” to send troops to Mexico in order to quash the drug cartels after an American family was slaughtered near the border.

At least nine members of a Mormon fundamentalist family were gunned down and burned alive by cartels while traveling through Mexico on Monday, including two infants, four children, and three women. The family was allegedly mistaken for rivals of the cartel, resulting in a brutal scene where children and mothers were locked inside of a car and burned alive. (RELATED: Mormon Family Massacred While Traveling Along The U.S.-Mexico Border)

The president reacted to the news on Twitter, asserting, “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” he continued. “The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Trump has previously threatened to classify drug cartels as terrorist organizations, which would give the U.S. the authority to deal with them militarily.

“We’re thinking about doing it very seriously. In fact, we’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Trump told Breitbart News in March.