Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still a game-time decision when the Crimson Tide plays LSU on Saturday.

The superstar quarterback suffered an ankle injury against Tennessee, and he hasn’t taken the field since. Head coach Nick Saban said he was a game-time decision last week, and it seems like the needle hasn’t moved much, despite Tua now having more time to heal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If he can play in the game, it’ll be a game-time decision … We’ll see where he’s at today, and we’ll manage the reps accordingly,” Saban told the media on Monday, according to ESPN.

I’m not sure there’s ever been a person in the history of Alabama that people were praying for more than Tua right now.

You’d think after several days of rehab and practice, we’d have a little better idea of whether or not Tua would be a full go against LSU.

Perhaps, Saban already knows the answer and just doesn’t want to tip his hand. After all, the six-time national champion is a genius and notoriously secretive.

The good people of Alabama better pray with all their might that Tua is healthy because they’re going to get smoked by the Tigers from Baton Rouge if he’s not.

The Crimson Tide 100% need him on the field in order to keep up with LSU’s offense. I hate to sound mean towards Mac Jones, but he’s just not going to get the job done.

[embedded content]

Keep checking back for details. There’s no doubt Tua’s ankle is the biggest storyline in the world of college football at the moment.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch it all go down.