The Ukrainian government intends to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the energy company Burisma and former board member Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Kostiantyn Kulyk, who has met with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in the past to discuss the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, is reportedly being fired for a refusal to take a test required of all prosecutors as part of anti-corruption efforts under President Volodomyr Zelensky’s administration.

More than 400 prosecutors have already been fired by Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka as a part of the apparent clean-up process in the prosecutor’s office.

Kulyk reportedly compiled a seven-page dossier on Hunter Biden and Burisma earlier this year, although the exact contents of the alleged dossier are unknown.

During the Obama administration, Vice President Joe Biden was the point man on Ukraine relations. In 2014, Hunter Biden was named to the board of Burisma and paid a salary of $50,000 per month, despite having little or no relevant experience. Joe Biden has denied that he used his position to benefit his son or protect him from investigation.

Giuliani has said Kulyk told him that Joe Biden, while he was vice president, pushed for the firing of former prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016 in order to protect Hunter from an investigation. Kulyk was reportedly investigating Shokin’s firing.

Kulyk’s role in investigating Burisma and Joe and Hunter Biden is significant to President Trump, who is facing potential impeachment for allegedly withholding aid money to force similar investigations.

On July 25, President Trump mentioned a potential investigation into that situation to Zelensky during a phone call, which House Democrats are now using as the basis for an impeachment inquiry alleging Trump abused his power to pressure a foreign country to investigate a political opponent.

Trump has denied making the investigations a condition for Ukraine to receive aid, and Republicans also argue that even if there was a quid pro quo, it would not be an impeachable offense.